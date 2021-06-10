  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – On Sunday, June 13, The Fit Lab and Eastern Market Brewing Company are teaming up to bring you a Sunday morning filled with yoga and brews!

This event features an outside one-hour long yoga class by Fit Park instructor Heidi, followed by an Eastern Market Brewing Company beer.

Instructor Heidi will be teaching her Slow Inferno Class, which is a power flow fitness approach to the slow burn and vinyasa styles of yoga.

Bring a mat and make sure to arrive early.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.

