  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Crimestoppers

(CBS Detroit) – A new demand for justice tonight from the family of 28-year-old Ashley Debarry was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police say she met her new husband on January 17th shortly after midnight when a vehicle came by, firing shots at them.

READ MORE: Preorders For Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Tops 100,000

Her mother says it’s a tragedy still being felt to this day.

READ MORE: State Lawmakers Look To Fight Pollution in Michigan Auto Lots and Junkyards

Crimestoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Looks To Give More Time For Drivers To Renew Expired Drivers License and Vehicle Registrations

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson