(CBS DETROIT)– In the shadow of the historic Michigan Central Station lies what may be the future of transportation hubs in the city, the concept, all designed by a group of Detroit teen girls.

“We thought about how as girls it’s more dangerous for us sometimes to get around, especially late at night,” said 17-year-old Karla Osorio, one of the young ladies that designed the ‘Mobility Hub.’

The 8 girls from Mercy Education Project out of Southwest Detroit created a safe space deemed the ‘Mobility Hub,’ located on Michigan Ave and Vernor.

The area not only serves as a transit station where commuters can catch the bus, grab a scooter, and hail a ride-sharing service. It also serves as a community space.

“We wanted to A, involve both of the communities and B we wanted to be able to provide something for them to enjoy,” said 18-year-old Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez says her Southwest neighborhood is just minutes from Corktown, but the two never seem to connect. With this mobility hub accessible to both areas, she’s hoping that will change.

The project was 1 of 3 chosen as the winner of the City, One Central Station Challenge out of 164 submissions.

“So It’s part of the train station coming back and Ford moving their operations here we’re doing 3 exciting mobility pilots,” said Sam Krassenstein, Deputy Director of Mobility for the City of Detroit

The city says that the hub will be here until the end of June, but if all goes well, that may be extended.

During an interview Friday, the teens expressed just how proud they were of the color space they created.

“I hope it inspires someone to do something as well,” said Osorio.

Open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; the hub pilot will run until June 25 and offer the following amenities:

A digital monitor that supplies information about transit options, local businesses, and community services.

Easy access to various mobility solutions, including a nearby DDOT bus stop, bike racks, Spin scooters, MoGo station, and convenient pick-up spots for ride-hailing services.

A well-lit, safe space for community residents that offers a sheltered waiting area, nearby picnic tables, WiFi, and smart device charging, plus a makeshift stage for pop-ups or performances.

Murals created by local artists in collaboration with Garage Cultural that spotlight themes of women’s empowerment, movement, and mobility.

