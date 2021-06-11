DETROIT (AP) — Three men and a 6-year-old boy have been shot during a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s westside.
The victims were outside about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired in their direction from a passing SUV, police said.
Four men were inside the vehicle which was driven away.
A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other men, ages 38 and 22, and the boy were in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
