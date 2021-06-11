(CBS Detroit) – Michigan’s senior population is the focus of new legislation tonight to further protect a group already hit hard by the pandemic.
Attorney general Dana Nessel says an elder abuse task force is needed to protect them.
Nessel said, "If we can't come together to support seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state, then what is the point of having state government. We all agree on the incredible importance of this work and I'm just so delighted by the efforts put in by both sides."
If passed, the bill would reform guardian and conservatorships.
