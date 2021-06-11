MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lottery winner who made headlines in 2010 when he collected food stamps despite getting nearly $1 million was found dead in a river, authorities said.
The body, found last Saturday in the Tittabawassee River, was identified as Leroy Fick, 69, of Auburn, Midland police said.
The cause of death was not disclosed.
Fick collected nearly $1 million after taking the lump-sum option on a $2 million lottery prize. He said he still received food stamp benefits because large lottery winnings apparently didn't disqualify him.
Fick also built a new house and bought fireworks and a Camaro, MLive.com reported.
After another lottery player acknowledged similar circumstances in 2011, the Michigan Legislature changed the law to keep the Department of Health and Human Services informed about lottery winnings.
Amanda Clayton died of an apparent drug overdose in 2012.
