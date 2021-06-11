(CBS DETROIT) – The new community center in Farmington Hills, nicknamed The Hawk, is now open to the public.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 7 to celebrate the opening of this new amenity.
The former Harrison High School was purchased by the City of Farmington Hills in 2018 and has been transformed into The Hawk to provide a new community center with high-quality features for residents and guests.
The centerpiece of The Hawk features an impressive Aquatics Center that includes a zero-depth entry pool, water slide, lazy river, zip line, and climbing wall.
A café next door offers a great view of the aquatics area via floor-to-ceiling windows. The nearby gym offers full-sized indoor basketball and volleyball courts, all air-conditioned and open year-round.
In addition to these amenities, The Hawk also offers:
- A Fitness Center loaded with brand new equipment, an onsite trainer offering advice and motivation, and fitness classes for every level of ability and interest.
- A large auditorium and a smaller black box theater, where dance and theater classes will be offered.
- Multipurpose rooms for showers, parties, and eventually weddings, with space available for catering services.
- A 42-acre outdoor park to accommodate recreational and competitive leagues, lessons, and tournaments for outdoor sports, including lacrosse, football, tennis, track and field, soccer, pickleball, and softball.
Normal business hours for The Hawk are:
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shortened hours on Saturdays and Sundays are currently to be determined.
For more information and to see the types of passes offered, visit TheHawkFH.com.
