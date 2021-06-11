(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard, Sheriff PAL, volunteers, and partners, plan to distribute bikes and helmets to families in need on June 12.
The Sheriff's Re-CYCLE for Kids Program was established in 2006 and continues to collect, restore, and refurbish donated bicycles and make them available to children and adults in need.
This year, with the help of many local partners, more than 400 new and used bikes have been collected through community events and outreach efforts.
As part of this distribution event, United Wholesale Mortgage is awarding new bikes to 130 students with perfect attendance from Pontiac Schools.
The event will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on June 12 at the United Wholesale Mortgage Headquarters-East Parking Lot located at 585 South Boulevard E in Pontiac.
Participating partners include Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Re-CYCLE for Kids Program, Oakland County Sheriff PAL (Police Athletic League), United Wholesale Mortgage, Oakland County Health Division, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital Trauma Injury Prevention, and Ascension Health System Trauma Injury Prevention
All families receiving bicycles at this event have already gone through the pre-registration process and have appointments.
Anyone wishing to receive a bicycle must register on the website and will then be placed on a waitlist.
For more information, visit SheriffRecycleForKids.com.
