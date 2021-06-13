Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the pandemic winds down, an offshoot has been a growing jobs gap particularly in the skilled trades, which is why CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” is taking a look this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at one unique program to train more tree trimmers.
With most power outages caused by trees hitting power lines, DTE Energy President & CEO Jerry Norcia is working with the city of Detroit, Focus: HOPE, and IBEW Local 17 as they recently started the new Tree Trimming Academy to train Detroiters for these much-in-demand jobs.
Norcia talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the perpetual shortage of tree trimmers not only in Michigan but across the country.
The Academy opened in April and a June 3 press conference held with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others involved to talk about the six-week program – which hopes to train 200 people in its first year.
Also appearing on this “Michigan Matters” episode to discuss their role in the new program is: Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Group Executive of Detroit’s Jobs, Economy and Detroit At Work Teams, Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE , and Jamie Shaw, Business Manager of IBEW Local 17. IBEW has trained tree trimmers for 130 years and is doing so at the new academy.
Sherard-Freeman, Roberson & Shaw discussed the current jobs picture, how they are helping to connect people and companies, and the road ahead in the skilled trades in particular.
