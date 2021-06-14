(CBS DETROIT) – Through a new partnership, Ascension St. Johns Children’s Hospital is now the designated inpatient care site for pediatric patients from Wayne Pediatrics, the pediatrics department of the Wayne State University School of Medicine.
This new collaboration provides patients with increased access to board-certified specialists that represent a variety of pediatric services, including rheumatology, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS in children and young adults, endocrinology, immunology, nephrology, adolescent medicine, and general pediatrics.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
“We’re thrilled to combine our resources and align with Wayne Pediatrics and Wayne State University School of Medicine to offer world-class care, while also creating an environment that fosters excellence in teaching, research and training the next generation of clinicians and researchers,” said Michael Wiemann, M.D., president of Ascension Medical Group.
In addition to serving patients, Ascension St. John Children’s Hospital residents will have the opportunity to complement their training by participating in clinical rotations with Wayne Pediatrics faculty.READ MORE: Eastern Michigan Gets $1 Million Donation For Math, Automotive Programs From Jack Roush
This affiliation will increase physician career opportunities and academic faculty.
“In addition to expanded research, integration and coordination of services, this collaboration widens the scope of pediatric specialty care available to families from experts dedicated to providing excellent health outcomes for Michigan’s children,” said Herman Gray, M.D., chair of the Wayne State University School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics. “We are excited to partner with Ascension St. John Children’s Hospital, allowing Wayne Pediatrics to positively impact the lives of more children.”MORE NEWS: Baby Raccoon Stuck In Sewer Cover Freed By Harrison Township Firefighters
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.