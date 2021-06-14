(CNN) — It may be the saddest yet cutest photo you see all weekend.
Firefighters in Michigan rescued a baby raccoon Tuesday, June 8, after it got its head stuck in a sewer cover.
Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737 posted on Facebook that crews used multiple tools to free the animal.
The raccoon did not have any injuries, the fire station said. It did not say how the animal got stuck in the first place.
While it’s not a typical call, firefighters make these kinds of rescues more often than you may think.
Last year, California firefighters rescued a puppy that got her head stuck in the wheel of a spare tire. A few months later, firefighters in Scotland freed a fox cub from a rusty wheel with cutting equipment.
