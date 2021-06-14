Menu
News
Latest Headlines
Preorders For Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Tops 100,000
Ford's highly anticipated electric F-150 the 2022 Ford Lightning is already selling big.
State Lawmakers Look To Fight Pollution in Michigan Auto Lots and Junkyards
A new bill also making its way through the state legislature aims to fight pollution caused by auto lots and junkyards.
Michigan Lawmakers Looks To Give More Time For Drivers To Renew Expired Drivers License and Vehicle Registrations
Possible relief is on the way for drivers affected by a slowdown at the secretary of state branch offices.
Michigan Lawmakers Looks For Greater Protection Against Elder Abuse
Michigan's senior population is the focus of new legislation tonight to further protect a group already hit hard by the pandemic.
$2,500 Reward Offered For Information Leading To The Arrest of Ashley Debarry’s Killer
A new demand for justice tonight from the family of 28-year-old Ashley Debarry was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Court: Lapeer County Judge Who Lost Race Gets 6-Year Ban For Misconduct
A judge who lost reelection in November while a misconduct case against him was pending will be barred from serving again for six years, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday, June 11.
First Forecast Today- June 14, 2021
First Forecast
4 hours ago
First Forecast Weather June 12, 2021 (Today)
Partly cloudy and hot, chance of scattered thunderstorms later in day
2 days ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Stream The Palmetto Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.
Flint Native, Boxing Champ Claressa Shields Wins MMA Debut
Claressa Shields found herself pinned on her back, stuck against a cage and she absorbed so many strikes to the head that the undefeated boxer seemed on the brink of defeat in MMA.
Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?
The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.
Baseball Report: MLB Looking To Enforce Rules On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances
There have been complaints and murmurs throughout the season about pitchers' use of foreign substances to gain more spin on the ball. Now, the league is looking into cracking down.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'It Is Exploring What It Means To Be Beautiful': Eileen Galindo On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season two of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and actor Eileen Galindo shares why this series will remind people of "Desperate Housewives."
Lindsay Czarniak On SRX Racing Opener At Stafford Speedway: 'This Is Going To Be Racing Like Nobody Has Ever Seen'
When the Camping World SRX Series goes green flag Saturday, Czarniak says fans are in for an experience they haven't seen before.
What Can Fans Expect From SRX Racing Series Broadcasts? 'Access Like You've Never Seen Before' Says Producer Pam Miller
New camera angles, drone views and more driver personalities are just some of the things fans can expect when SRX gets its first race underway on Saturday night on CBS.
Jon Stewart To Appear On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' As First In-Studio Guest Of 2021
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Announced As Host For The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Preorders For Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Tops 100,000
Ford's highly anticipated electric F-150 the 2022 Ford Lightning is already selling big.
Michigan Matters: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Returns to Belle Isle, Detroit Tigers Great Kirk Gibson on Confronting Parkinson’s Disease
On this week’s Michigan Matters. Motor Racing returns to Belle Isle as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix gears up. And Detroit Tiger Legend Kirk Gibson talks about his toughest foe these days—his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals The Juiciest Popping Confessions Caught On Tape!
June 14, 2021 at 8:36 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Pimple Popper
,
Dr. Sandra Lee
,
Frank Collins
Dr. Sandra Lee shows Dr. Oz her secret to keep the skin under your mask clean and avoid breakouts.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
