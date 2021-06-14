  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:fatal, killed, lansing, Michigan, park, Police, shooting, Wounded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people died and two others have been wounded during an early morning shooting at a park in Lansing.

Police found the victims about 1 a.m. Monday after responding to reports of shots fired at Rotary Park.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?

One of the victims died at the scene, while the second was pronounced dead at a hospital.

READ MORE: Ascension St. John Children's Hospital, Wayne Pediatrics Join Forces To Strengthen Pediatric Services For Metro Detroit Families

The wounded were being treated at a hospital.

No other details on the victims or the shooting were immediately released.

MORE NEWS: Eastern Michigan Gets $1 Million Donation For Math, Automotive Programs From Jack Roush

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.