There’s a massive effort underway to help people get shelter and to feed them as well. The Salvation Army is doing their part and it’s called the Bed and Bread Program.

More than 5,000 people are served on a given day by the program. It’s made available daily for Detroiters in need.

“The Salvation Army is about people. We are about helping people at the point of need and trying to help meet that need. It’s a difficult time and a difficult day for so many families and individuals and children,” said Major Mark Anderson, General Secretary / Metro-Detroit Commander of the Salvation Army.

“A lot of people don’t have access to a meal and so a lot of time this service that we provide at the Salvation Army or providing these meals off the Bed and Bread truck is the only that some individuals receive all day,” said Jonathan Orr, Director Social Services and Special Projects at the Salvation Army.

“That’s what I see you all over Metro Detroit. People coming together and saying I wanna make a difference. I’m not about a short-term fix. I wanna see something happen that’s going to change lives and going to help better things happen tomorrow,” added Anderson.

Detroit Radio Legend Dick Purtan sees the program as a symbol of the generous spirit of a Midwest Rust Belt city, “… people they may not have a lot of money but they’re willing to, for a good cause, give some of it.”

“We all live in the same community and you really have to help your fellow man. It’s very important that there’s a sense of community in the city of Detroit,” said Chef Michael Block, the Food Services Administrator of the Salvation Army.

“We really are a safety net in the community. A lot of people depend on us for a meal, depend on us for shelter and so if we weren’t here I really don’t know what a lot of individuals would do in some cases,” added Orr.