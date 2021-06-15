MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 182 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes seven deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Passes $4.4B In K-12 Aid After Deal Struck
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 892,651 and 19,574 deaths as of June 15.READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
In the state, as of June 11, there has been a total of 852,204 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Michigan Domestic, Sexual Violence Policy Director Receives Champion Of Justice Award
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
