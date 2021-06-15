(CBS DETROIT) – Mint Artists Guild, a local nonprofit in Detroit, launched its Art in Windows art show, a series of neighborhood wandering art events that showcase creative youth art and independent businesses.

The purpose of this series is to share art created by youth ages 14 to 21 while also encouraging individuals to explore Detroit’s neighborhoods and small businesses.

“Our young artists come from many neighborhoods in Detroit, so we are thrilled to share their art in several communities this year,” said Vickie Elmer, cofounder and executive director of Mint Artists Guild.

The first art event is currently taking place along Grand River Avenue in the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood. It will be featured during Grandmont Rosedale’s Juneteenth Spring Block Party on June 19 and will run until July 5.

Art was placed in the windows at Detroit Vegan Soul, Pages Bookshop, Spa-a-Peel, Cutz Lounge, Public Square Detroit, and Grand River WorkPlace. Guests may also enjoy three existing murals along Grand River on the walls of these businesses.

Mint’s Art in Windows exhibition will also take place in Hamtramck, on Livernois, and on East Warren, in partnership with The Alger Theater.

Dates for future art shows will be announced soon.

Mint Artists Guild will update the art with each installment, so there is something new and fresh for everyone to experience.

“Our goal is to provide the neighborhood with feel-good art and to encourage people to shop locally,” says Vickie Elmer. “We love to promote Black- and women-owned businesses.”

The art is not for sale and is for individuals to view and enjoy. Mint is encouraging individuals to support the local businesses where the art is displayed.

Donations can be made to support Mint, its Art in Windows campaign, and its creative summer jobs program, which will hire and train 20 youth this year, double the number of youth hired in 2019.

To learn more about Mint Artists Guild visit, MintArtistsGuild.org

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.