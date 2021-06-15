(CBS DETROIT) – There’s new information on a massive fire that damaged an iconic Mackinac Island landmark.
The Mackinac Island Fire Department says it now believes a fireplace is to blame.
The fire quickly spread through the Brigadoon Cottage on Sunday, burning its way through the roof.
No one was hurt, and authorities were able to save most of the structure.
Officials say the damage, which was mostly to the roof, is estimated to cost more than a million dollars.
