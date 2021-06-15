(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking to locate a woman involved in a critical hit-and-run that took place in Detroit.
It happened on June 3 in the area of Fort Street and 15th Street around 10:40 p.m. where a 24-year-old man and woman were riding electric scooters in the center lane traveling west on Fort Street.
That’s when police say a gray Chrysler 300 heading east entered the center lane and struck the man and woman.
The two were transported to a local hospital. The woman was listed in temporary serious condition and the man was listed in critical condition.
The suspect is described as Black woman in her early 40s, 4’11” to 5’1”, 250 pounds, medium brown complexion with red dreadlocks. Police say she may have since cut them off.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of this suspect they are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
