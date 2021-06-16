(CBS DETROIT) – Huntington Bank is out with a new plan to help fight Detroit’s inequality.
It includes a new $40 billion commitment to Detroit, Wayne County, and southeast Michigan.
Here’s a breakdown of that investment:
- $24 billion is for community housing.
- Another $10 billion will be for small businesses, with $2 billion specifically for minority-owned businesses.
- The remaining $6.5 billion for programs and services.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.