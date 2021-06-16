  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, Huntington Bank, southeast Michigan, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – Huntington Bank is out with a new plan to help fight Detroit’s inequality.

It includes a new $40 billion commitment to Detroit, Wayne County, and southeast Michigan.

Here’s a breakdown of that investment:

  • $24 billion is for community housing.
  • Another $10 billion will be for small businesses, with $2 billion specifically for minority-owned businesses.
  • The remaining $6.5 billion for programs and services.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.