(CBS DETROIT) – Cincinnati Bengals guard Michael Jordan will host a youth football event on Saturday, June 19, at Plymouth High School in Canton.
Michael grew up in Cincinnati before attending Ohio State University. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.READ MORE: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
During the event, Michael will help with skills and drills and motivate the kids.
The event is free for boys and girls ages 10 to 14, and attendees will receive free lunch and giveaways.READ MORE: This Michigan City Was Named 2021's Best Lake Beach Town To Live In
Event Details:
When: Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Highschool, 8400 North Beck Road, Canton, MI 48187.MORE NEWS: GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery Plants
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.