coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 179 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional four deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 892,830 and 19,578 deaths as of June 16.

In the state, as of June 11, there has been a total of 852,204 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

