This Michigan City Was Named 2021's Best Lake Beach Town To Live InWallethub, the personal-finance website, released its report on 2021's Best Lake Beach Towns to Live in, and a city in Michigan ranked at the top of the list.

Michael Jordan, Cincinnati Bengals Guard, To Host Free Football Camp In Canton On SaturdayCincinnati Bengals guard Michael Jordan will host a youth football event on Saturday, June 19, at Plymouth High School in Canton.

GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery PlantsGeneral Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder Trial Begins For Alleged Involvement In Flint Water CrisisSnyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer – regarding his involvement in the Flint water crisis.

Michigan Legislature Passes $6.6B In Federal Virus AidThe Michigan Senate voted unanimously to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration reached an agreement.

Governor Whitmer Announces Proposal To Invest In Affordable, High-Quality Child Care For Michigan FamiliesFrom an education center in Troy Monday, Governor Whitmer announced a proposal that would invest $1.4 billion in federal child care funding. She says the funding will make child care more affordable and expands access to high-quality child care statewide.