(CBS DETROIT) – Wallethub, the personal-finance website, released its report on 2021’s Best Lake Beach Towns to Live in, and a city in Michigan ranked at the top of the list.
To determine the most livable beachside communities, WalletHub compared 191 cities across 62 key metrics. They were compared across different factors, including housing costs, the share of for-sale waterfront homes, quality of beach water, and more.
Traverse City ranked No. 1 on the list of best lake beach towns in the United States. The other cities on the top ten list include:
Top 10 Lake Beach Towns
- Traverse City, MI
- Folsom, CA
- Redmond, WA
- Mercer Island, WA
- Cornelius, NC
- Davidson, NC
- Kirkland, WA
- South Lake Tahoe, CA
- Highland Park, IL
- Brookfield, WI
Other Michigan cities also made it onto the larger list, including Alpena, Holland, and Port Huron.
Alpena, Michigan, has the lowest median home price as a share of income, 1.86, which is 4.4 times lower than in Mercer Island, Washington, the city with the highest at 8.26.
In addition to this, the report shows that Traverse City and Alpena, Michigan, have the fewest disaster declarations (since 1953), five each, which is 12 times fewer than in Lake Elsinore, California, the city with the most at 60.
To view the full report and see where the other cities in Michigan ranked on the list, visit the WalletHub website.
