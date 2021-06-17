(CBS DETROIT) – Two of Michigan’s largest hospital systems announced plans to merge on Thursday.

The merge will create a new health system spanning 22 hospitals and 64,000 workers.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health say they’ve signed a letter of intent to merge.

The name of the combined company will be known as BHSH System temporarily until a new name can be chosen.

It will also have dual headquarters in both Southfield and Grand Rapids.

Spectrum’s president says she hopes the FTC will approve the merger by fall.

Spectrum Health is also changing up its existing visitor policy for COVID-positive patients.

The hospital system says those patients at 14 of its hospitals will be allowed up to two visitors per day, even if they are considered infectious.

Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, who also oversees the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, released a comment on the merger.

“We think this merger will be good for patients across the state of Michigan and it will be good for Oakland University and the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine,” said Pescovitz. “We expect that the two systems will complement one other and learn best practices from each other. This merger should also provide expanded learning and research opportunities for our OUWB medical students and faculty.”

