(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man.
Jamal Irvin, 24, has been charged with one count of unarmed robbery according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
It happened on June 8 at 1 p.m. when Detroit police officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 4040 block of West Warren Avenue in for a reported robbery.
The prosecutor's office says Irvin approached the 37-year-old man as he unsuccessfully attempted to run back to into the gas station.
It is alleged that Irvin then assaulted and robbed the 37-year-old man of a necklace and a bracelet before fleeing the scene.
He was later arrested by the Detroit Police Department on June 14, 2021.
