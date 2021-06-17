  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMThe United States of Al
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMB Positive
    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit man, robbery, unarmed robbery, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man.

Jamal Irvin, 24, has been charged with one count of unarmed robbery according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

READ MORE: Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health Plan To Merge, Operate 22 Hospitals

Credit: Detroit Police Department

It happened on June 8 at 1 p.m. when Detroit police officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 4040 block of West Warren Avenue in for a reported robbery.

The prosecutor’s office says Irvin approached the 37-year-old man as he unsuccessfully attempted to run back to into the gas station.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

It is alleged that Irvin then assaulted and robbed the 37-year-old man of a necklace and a bracelet before fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested by the Detroit Police Department on June 14, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 172 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.