(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a bus while riding his bicycle in Detroit.
The 52-year-old man was riding his bicycle on Woodward near Westminster when he was struck by a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus that was traveling North.
He was transported to a local hospital.
Police say that the incident is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.
