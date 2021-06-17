Detroit Marijuana Law Is Suspended Over License FairnessA judge on Thursday, June 17, suspended a Detroit law that gives preferences to certain people who want to get into the marijuana business, based on years of residency and other factors.

Judge Greg Mathis To Build New Community Center, Affordable Housing On Detroit's WestsideDetroit's Judge Greg Mathis announces he will tear down his 20 year old community center and build a new 7,000 sq ft one in its place, also adding affordable housing. Both located on Greenfield and 7mile

Conservative Activists Request Audit Of Michigan ElectionConservative activists who falsely claim former President Donald Trump won reelection asked the Republican-led Michigan Senate on Thursday to order an audit of the results, seeking a review like one that is underway in fellow battleground state Arizona.

Gov. Whitmer Says Michigan Will Open To Full Capacity June 22Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that beginning June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100 percent and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask. Here's everything to know.

Man On Bike In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Bus In DetroitA man is in critical condition after being hit by a DDOT bus while riding his bicycle in Detroit.

Dispute Over Firewood Ends In Michigan Man’s Fatal ShootingTaylor police said the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday and a 70-year-old man was taken into custody after officers found him sitting outside his nearby home.