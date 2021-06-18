(CBS DETROIT) – Ally Financial is hiring over 500 new employees in the Detroit and Charlotte, NC regions.
The new roles focus on accelerating Ally’s digital capabilities while advancing and securing the company’s core, which offers candidates the opportunity to work in a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies.
Potential candidates will connect with Ally employees and learn about the different departments and job opportunities.
The virtual hiring event will take place on June 24 at 5 p.m.
To register for the event, visit here.
