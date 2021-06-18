(CBS DETROIT) – Apparrallel, Detroit’s newest pop-up, is a creative collective, retail space, and event production company that bridges high fashion with social and cultural intentionality.
It is owned by Amber Chene, an artist born, raised, and living in Detroit, and her business partner Rome Italy.
Chene is a multidisciplinary artist who has released three sneakers with Nike, performed with dozens of artists on the forefront of R&B and hip-hop, and modeled for various campaigns.
The shop will feature exclusive vintage clothing items, handbags, and other accessories.
Apparrallel will serve as a platform to empower BIPOC and LGBTQ+ professionals in the City of Detroit and independent entrepreneurs looking to reach new audiences.
In addition to this, Apparrellel is committed to radical inclusion, innovative creativity, and environmental responsibility.
The Grand opening is Friday, June 18, and the regular hours are:
- Monday – Friday: 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Apparrellel is located at 1301 Broadway Street, in The Cary Building.
For more information, visit the Apparrallel Instagram account.
