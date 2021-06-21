(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are three new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.
READ MORE: Woman Who Shot At Police Killed By Cop At Juneteenth Event
This week, there were no cases reported in Wayne, Washtenaw or Oakland counties, but a school in Detroit and two schools in Macomb County reported cases.
This week, Beacon Tree Elementary reported three cases among students and Malow Junior High School reported two cases among students.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
In Detroit, the city of Detroit Health Department reported three cases at Carver STEM Academy among staff.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 327 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.