(CBS DETROIT) – For 100 years, The Detroit Historical Society has encouraged historical scholarship, preservation, and education.
The Detroit Historical Society is a non-profit organization that manages the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.READ MORE: Woman Who Shot At Police Killed By Cop At Juneteenth Event
To kick off the centennial anniversary celebrations, there will be a virtual press conference event on Tuesday, June 22.
Many Detroit Historical Society staff will participate in the press conference, including President and CEO Elana Rugh, Board of Trustees Chair John Decker, Senior Curator Joel Stone, Senior Director of Education and Programs Malika Pryor, and Membership and Annual Giving Manager Delisha Upshaw.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Participants will learn about the Detroit Historical Society’s history and the direction it’s headed in the next 100 years.
To participate in the virtual press conference, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/477301913329383MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 327 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.