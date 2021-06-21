(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating shootings across the city.

The two separate shootings took place within 20 minutes of each other on Sunday morning.

The first happened at 3:40 a.m. in the 13000 block of Coyle Street. Police say when first responders responded to the location a vehicle was on fire. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they saw a man’s body lying on the ground at the rear of the vehicle deceased.

Police say the man’s body was also burned and determined the man had also been shot.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the identity of the victim and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The second shooting took place at 4 a.m. on northbound Telegraph near Grand River.

Police say the witness and her passenger (victim) were traveling north on Telegraph near Grand River when she and the driver (suspect) of a silver Sedan who also traveling the same direction with an occupant inside (suspect No. 2), almost got into an accident.

It’s reported that words were exchanged between the victim and suspects resulting in one of the suspects producing a weapon and shooting the victim.

After the shooting, the suspects continued driving.

The witness conveyed the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police say one of the suspects is described as Black man with a medium build, light brown complexion with a beard.

If anyone has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

