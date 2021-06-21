DETROIT (AP) — There have been “multiple arrests” in a freeway shooting in Detroit that left a 2-year-old boy dead and a 9-year-old seriously injured, according to Michigan State Police.
The agency's special investigation section announced the arrests on Twitter Saturday and said Sunday that the suspects' vehicle had also been recovered.
“MSP is continuing to investigate this incident with the assistance of local and federal law enforcement agencies,” the agency said Sunday.
The shooting happened Thursday on Interstate 75 in Detroit.
Brian Christian told police he was driving his Ram truck around 10 p.m. Thursday when a light-colored, four-door vehicle without a license plate car pulled alongside and someone began shooting. His 2-year-old son, Brison, was struck and later died. His other son BJ was hospitalized in serious condition and released.
Police have said it is too early to tell if the family was targeted.
