DETROIT (AP) — Two young men were charged with murder Tuesday in the death of a 2-year-old boy who was riding with his family when their pickup truck was hit with gunfire on Interstate 75.
The truck driven by Brian Christian was "mistakenly identified" by the pair, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said. "The Christian family were innocent victims."
Brison Christian was killed, and a 9-year-old brother, BJ, was injured. They were riding home to Dearborn with their parents after a basketball practice last Thursday.
Darius Lanier and Eugene Hubbard were charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers who could comment on the allegations.
"A child is dead because adults decided that they were judge, jury, and executioner," prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "They will get a fair trial, but Brison doesn't get to have a life."
