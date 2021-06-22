(CBS DETROIT) – There are new concerns over a rise in COVID cases tied to the Delta variant of the virus.
Michigan confirms as of Monday there are now at least 25 cases of the strain originating from India. Two of the cases were confirmed in Wayne and Oakland counties.READ MORE: 'Our Pure Michigan Summer Is Back,' Whitmer Officially Announces Mask Mandate, Some COVID Restrictions Lifted
Overall, cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 are down.READ MORE: Whitmer Announces Plan To Expand Tuition-Free College To 22,000 Additional Michiganders
The CDC says the best way to avoid the Delta variant is still to get vaccinated.MORE NEWS: July 4 Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro Detroit
