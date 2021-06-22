DETROIT (AP) — An infant child has been found unharmed in a Detroit home where two adults had been fatally shot, police said.
The bodies of a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found in the home on the city's northwest side, police said. They had been shot, police said, and the man was bound and gagged.
Relatives of the man discovered the bodies when they stopped by the home Monday afternoon.
Hours after the discovery, friends and relatives remained at the scene, The Detroit News reported. Some wept and consoled each other. A woman told an officer nearby the woman was her best friend and burst into tears.
