(CBS DETROIT) – Lume, a Michigan-based cannabis company, announced a partnership with 313 Presents, Detroit’s premier live entertainment company, on Tuesday, June 22.

Lume will be the exclusive cannabis brand of 313 Presents’ DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, through this partnership.

According to the five-year agreement, DTE Energy Music Theatre will include Lume branding throughout the venue, including widespread signage, a dedicated 6,000 square-foot “Tree House” lounge, and satellite activations.

The “Tree House” lounge will be located inside the West Entrance at DTE Energy Music Theatre and will provide outdoor space for people to socialize and enjoy food and beverages.

The consumption and purchase of cannabis products is not permitted on the premises. Still, the lounge has areas where people can purchase Lume branded merchandise and learn about the company’s 18 offsite recreational dispensaries.

“We’re thrilled to announce this dynamic marketing partnership with 313 Presents, which provides educational opportunities to expand cannabis’ place in wellness, recreation, and lifestyle settings,” said Dave Morrow, CEO of Lume Cannabis Co. “Lume is actively leveraging live events and strategic brand partnerships to bring communities together and create memorable experiences. We look forward to building a strong, lasting relationship with 313 Presents.”

DTE Energy Music Theatre has hosted a wide array of talent since opening in 1972, and accommodates 15,000 attendees, and hosts an average of 50 live events each summer.

“Lume’s innovative marketing strategy and emphasis on live events makes them an ideal partner of DTE Energy Music Theatre,” said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents. “This relationship provides our guests with a unique opportunity to learn more about another leading lifestyle brand.”

The collaboration is well-timed with the reemergence of live events and the launch of Lume’s new brand campaign, “Life, Amplified.”

The purpose of the campaign is to celebrate how people can safely enjoy cannabis in entertainment, fitness, and other day-to-day activities.

Lume will kick off the campaign with an outdoor yoga event hosted by Citizen Yoga, which will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, July 24, at 9:00 a.m.

To learn more about Lume, visit www.lume.com.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.