MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 91 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,582 and 19,662 deaths as of June 22.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

