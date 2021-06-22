MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 91 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,582 and 19,662 deaths as of June 22.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
