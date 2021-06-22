ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper responding Monday to a breaking and entering in progress call at an Allegan County home fatally shot man, officials said.
Public Information Officer DuWayne Robinson said the shooting occurred in Heath Township after the trooper, who wasn't identified, responded to a 911 call saw the suspect in the yard. There was a scuffle between the too, resulting in the trooper firing a shot.
The trooper provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived, Robinson said. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn't immediately known if the suspect, who hasn't been named, was armed, according to Robinson, who added the trooper suffered minor face injuries.
The trooper was not wearing a body camera, Robinson said, adding it is unclear if the dash camera on the trooper’s vehicle was running.
Internal and criminal investigations are being conducted, according to officials.
