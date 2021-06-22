KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A couple of jabs in the arm could make college less expensive at two Michigan schools.
Western Michigan University said it will hold a series of drawings, from August to December, to give away more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
There will be 60 winners. The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing, and campus dining.
“Students need help with the cost of college, and so we felt like those would really be incentives that would speak to students,” said Diane Anderson, vice president of student affairs.
Students, of course, need to show proof of vaccination. Meanwhile, Albion College is giving a year of free tuition.
