PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 79-year-old woman missing since the weekend was found alive in a wooded area in Pontiac, authorities said Wednesday.
An employee at CN Railroad saw legs sticking out of weeds Tuesday. Sende Li was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather when she was found.READ MORE: Buddy's Pizza Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Donations To Detroit Zoo
She was in stable condition at a hospital, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Moderna Increasing Production For Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Pledges 3 Billion Doses By 2022
Li had gone to a grocery store Saturday but did not return home. Her family believes she might have dementia, the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: 'Our Pure Michigan Summer Is Back,' Whitmer Officially Announces Mask Mandate, Some COVID Restrictions Lifted
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.