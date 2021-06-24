(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department launched a two-day operation in efforts to reduce gun violence in the city after several shootings.
'Operation Restore Order' targeted specific areas on the city's east and west sides and made 20 felony arrests on the first day.
On Thursday, Interim Chief James White and members of the DPD announced the first day results which totaled in 28 arrests:
- the 28 arrests consisted of 20 felony arrests (one of which was for a felony murder warrant and another for a carjacking warrant)
- 8 misdemeanor arrests
- 11 firearms seized (five handguns / three long guns)
- three search warrants executed
- 284 vehicles were investigated
- 21 vehicles impounded
- over 400 ordinance violations issued
- 13 grams of fentanyl confiscated as well as, 37 grams of Cocaine, 10 grams of Methamphetamine, one gram of Heroin and 219 assorted pills
‘Operation Restore Order’ was initiated due to a spike in part of violent crimes. As of June 21, 2021 Detroit saw a 16 percent increase in homicides, 22 percent increase in non-fatal shootings and 14 percent increase in part one crimes.
"The Detroit Police Department is committed to reducing crime within our communities and improving the quality of life for residents in the city of Detroit. We will continue our efforts in removing the criminal element from our neighborhoods and making this city, one of the safest place to live, work and play," the department stated in a release Thursday.
