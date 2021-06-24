  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:crime stoppers, detroit police, Detroit's West Side, Michigan, nonfatal shooting, shooting, Suspect Wanted

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a male suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting on the city’s west side.

It happened Monday at 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of Woodingham.

READ MORE: Michigan DNR: Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grant Application Period Open Now Until July 18

Police say a 36-year-old man was backing his Dodge Durango into his driveway when he struck the suspect’s vehicle. Both the suspect and the 36-year-old man exited their vehicle and after a short conversation, police say the suspect fired a shot and struck the 36-year-old man.

The suspect then left the location in a red SUV.

READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Rocket Mortgage Classic Tees Off in the Motor City

Credit: Detroit Police Department

The 36-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say if anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.