(CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills Police are reminding residents about the city’s fireworks ordinance.
Starting June 29, the city says fireworks may be discharged from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. every day through the night of Sunday, July 4.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed By Hawaii Police Was From Ann Arbor
“It is illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fireworks cannot be fired off from parks, roadways, or other public property. Written permission must be obtained to fire off fireworks from private property. Additionally, it is unlawful to discharge fireworks if a firework ban has been implemented by the Fire Chief due to dry conditions,” the city stated in a press release.READ MORE: Federal Unemployment Benefits Ending Early In Many States
An individual that violates the ordinance may be issued a municipal civil infraction, which is punishable by a civil fine of $1,000 for each violation, according to the city of Farmington Hills.
The police department is also asking residents who wish to celebrate with fireworks to do so in a safe and legal manner that is respectful of others.MORE NEWS: Oakland County Adds $50 Incentive To Help Reach 70 Percent Vaccine Goal By July 4
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.