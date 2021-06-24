(CBS DETROIT) – Boating season is upon us, and data from the US Coast Guard and US Census Bureau was used to see where different states rank in recreational boats per capita.
According to the data, the northern Midwest is the top boating region, and it seems to dominate most of the coastal states on a per capita basis.READ MORE: Michigan DNR: Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grant Application Period Open Now Until July 18
The findings show that Michigan ranks No. 6 in recreational boats per capita.READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Rocket Mortgage Classic Tees Off in the Motor City
In addition to this, the top 10 recreational boating states, based on registered watercraft per 100,000 people are:
- Minnesota – 14,505
- South Carolina – 11,161
- Wisconsin – 10,444
- North Dakota – 8,809
- Maine – 8,397
- Michigan – 8,066
- New Hampshire – 7,077
- Alaska – 6,887
- Montana – 6,822
- Louisiana – 6,790
The map was created by BoatSafe.com, a recreational boating website where you can find plenty of additional information about boating.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.