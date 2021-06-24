By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Dearborn, M-39, mdot, road closures, southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews will close the northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drive at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) beginning Friday, June 25, and continuing throughout the weekend.

County:
Wayne

READ MORE: Stolen Art Worth More Than $100K Returned To Grosse Pointe Woman's Family

Roadways:

M-39 service drive
M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

 

Northbound M-39 Service Drive Closure

Friday, June 25, 2021
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The M-39 freeway will remain open during the service drive closure.

READ MORE: Operation Dry Water Enforcement: Oakland County Sheriff's Office To Increase Lake Patrols July 2-4

Northbound M-39 Freeway Closure Starts

Saturday, June 26, 2021
6 a.m.

 

Northbound M-39 Freeway Closure Ends:

Sunday, June 27, 2021
7 p.m.

The service drive will remain open during the time of the freeway closure. All work is weather permitting.

MORE NEWS: Michigan DNR: Deer Private Land Assistance Network Grant Application Period Open Now Until July 18

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.