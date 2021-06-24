(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews will close the northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drive at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) beginning Friday, June 25, and continuing throughout the weekend.
County:
Wayne
Roadways:
M-39 service drive
M-39 (Southfield Freeway)
Northbound M-39 Service Drive Closure
Friday, June 25, 2021
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The M-39 freeway will remain open during the service drive closure.
Northbound M-39 Freeway Closure Starts
Saturday, June 26, 2021
6 a.m.
Northbound M-39 Freeway Closure Ends:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
7 p.m.
The service drive will remain open during the time of the freeway closure. All work is weather permitting.
