(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Deer Private Land Assistance Network grant program is now open.
The purpose of the grant program, known as the Deer PLAN, is to fund deer habitat improvement projects on private land in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Funds will be used for tangible, on-the-ground efforts to improve deer habitat and provide quality deer hunting locations.
Individuals who own property in Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Montmorency, Oscoda, and Presque Isle counties are able to apply for this grant.
Applications received for other counties will not be considered for the Deer PLAN grant.
The applications must be received by July 18, and successful applicants will be notified by August 31.
To learn more and apply for the funds, visit Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.
