MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 153 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 28 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 893,909 and 19,692 deaths as of June 24.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 24 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Last week, the health department announced coronavirus data will no longer be updated on Saturdays and Sundays.
In the state, as of June 18, there has been a total of 860,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
