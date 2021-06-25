Michigan Health Dept. Issues COVID-19 School Recommendations For Students, TeachersThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations for schools to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings in an effort to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated.

How Will Michigan Do Once Eviction Guard Goes?A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

Mackinac Bridge Walk Set For Labor Day After 1 Year BreakThe Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Authorities Gather For Safe Neighborhood InitiativePolice are asking residents to help them fight crime and they answered in a big way.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Road Work In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road closures happening in metro Detroit this weekend.

Michigan House OKs Big K-12 Budget, Pushes For July 1 DealThe Michigan House overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools, seeking to pressure the Senate to get on board so it could be signed into law soon.