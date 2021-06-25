Hudson's Site Update: Block Building Takes Shape With Arrival, Installation Of Steel StructureBedrock and Barton Malow announced that structural steel arrived to the Hudson's site, and the structure will be built over the next nine months.

Mosquito-Borne Jamestown Canyon Virus Confirmed In Michigan: Here's Everything To KnowResidents are reminded that the best way to protect themselves against JCV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites.

Michigan Reports 40 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Man Cleared Of 3 Murders After 16 years In PrisonA man serving a life sentence was released from prison Friday after 16 years, following the dismissal of three murder convictions in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan Health Dept. Issues COVID-19 School Recommendations For Students, TeachersThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations for schools to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings in an effort to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated.

How Will Michigan Do Once Eviction Guard Goes?A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.