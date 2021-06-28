(CBS DETROIT) – The Fourth of July is around the corner and many in Metro Detroit are already planning big celebrations this year now that covid restrictions are over.
Lake Orion fireworks kicked off early this year with a show over the lake on Saturday, June 26.
The annual Ford Fireworks will still go on as a televised-only event this year on June 28 at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The park will be closed to the public.
The Parade Co., is the local nonprofit that organizes the Ford Fireworks each year.
"We look forward to our return to downtown Detroit and the Detroit River in 2022," the Parade Co. website says.
In Wayne County, the Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks hit the skies on July 3.
Park admission is required.
